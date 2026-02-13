Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Sysco worth $81,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sysco by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.