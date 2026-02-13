Rhumbline Advisers Has $72.41 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of WEC Energy Group worth $72,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 104,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $27,043,000. Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 191.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 116,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

