Rhumbline Advisers Has $63.56 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $63,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $7,461,667.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 46,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,588.92. The trade was a 50.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,254.32. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,446. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.27.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

