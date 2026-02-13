Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Casey’s General Stores worth $62,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 129.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 890,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,635,000 after purchasing an additional 502,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,923,000 after buying an additional 202,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $210,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon bought 300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $663.88 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $678.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $595.21 and its 200-day moving average is $556.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.