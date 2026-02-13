Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,869 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $87,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co raised its position in Yum! Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 7,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $163.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.47.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $42,274.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $3,627,901.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,456. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

