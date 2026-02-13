Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,874 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $92,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after buying an additional 14,715,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,341,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 575,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $566,924,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,669,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,479,000 after acquiring an additional 394,158 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $66.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

