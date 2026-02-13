Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,789 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Xylem worth $69,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 555,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after purchasing an additional 57,559 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:XYL opened at $126.19 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

