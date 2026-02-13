RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 633,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,413,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,310 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 97.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 430,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 212,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 304,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.71 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.