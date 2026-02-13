Reviewing Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) & eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Bio-Path”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.81 million ($13.08) 0.00 Bio-Path N/A N/A -$16.08 million ($1.06) -0.05

Bio-Path is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eFFECTOR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Bio-Path’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bio-Path N/A -2,842.40% -337.48%

Volatility and Risk

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Path has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats Bio-Path on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and Zotatifin, a small molecule inhibitor of eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors, as well as completed Phase 2a open-label expansion cohort in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib to treat patients with ER+ breast cancer. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to research and develop small molecules that target eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing BP1001-A that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002), which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003) for treating pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

