Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Insider Pankaj Sharma Sells 2,000 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) insider Pankaj Sharma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,971. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pankaj Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Pankaj Sharma sold 3,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.
Remitly Global Stock Down 3.5%
Remitly Global stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 0.11.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RELY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Remitly Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Remitly Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Remitly Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.
About Remitly Global
Remitly Global, Inc operates as a digital financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers. Through its proprietary online platform and mobile applications, the company enables immigrants, expatriates and international workers to send remittances swiftly and securely to their families abroad. By focusing on fast deliverability and transparent pricing, Remitly seeks to streamline a process traditionally dominated by cash-based methods and legacy money transfer operators.
Founded in 2011 by Matt Oppenheimer and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remitly has grown from a startup into a publicly traded corporation listed on NASDAQ under the ticker RELY.
