Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%.
Here are the key takeaways from Redwood Trust’s conference call:
- Management highlighted record mortgage banking volumes—$23 billion for full-year 2025 with Sequoia locking $5.3 billion in Q4 and January volumes of $3.6 billion—and has redeployed over 80% of capital into core operating platforms (up from 57% in 2024).
- Operating leverage and profitability improved materially: Q4 GAAP net income was $18.3M, consolidated EAD rose to $0.20 per share, Sequoia segment net income was $43.8M, and management expects 2026 consolidated earnings to exceed the common dividend, enabling reinvestment.
- Aspire (non‑QM) is scaling fast—$1.5 billion locked in Q4 with an inaugural Aspire securitization expected soon—supporting distribution, margin expansion and an additional capital‑light growth channel.
- Progress on legacy portfolio wind‑down reduced the bridge portfolio principal by ~40% in Q4, lowered 90+ day delinquencies by over 65%, and concentrated remaining exposure to 31 loans (~$309M UPB), freeing capital and simplifying the balance sheet.
- Risks remain around funding and market volatility: recourse leverage rose (driven by higher warehouse utilization with ~62% of recourse debt in fast‑turning mortgage banking platforms), liquidity was $256M at year‑end, and a broader refinance recovery is still contingent on further rate declines.
Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 762,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,486. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $849.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73, a current ratio of 57.77 and a quick ratio of 57.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.
Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 492,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 103,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Redwood Trust by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Jones Trading cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.
The company’s core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.