Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2026 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/4/2026 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $366.00 to $452.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $537.00 to $548.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Fabrinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Fabrinet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $550.00 to $570.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $537.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $499.00.

1/5/2026 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Fabrinet had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Fabrinet had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Fabrinet was given a new $600.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

12/15/2025 – Fabrinet had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Fabrinet is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $10,034,474.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,952.35. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,885. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

