Q1 Earnings Forecast for WFG Issued By Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE WFG opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 2.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -38.21%.

Key West Fraser Timber News

Here are the key news stories impacting West Fraser Timber this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat EPS expectations for Q4 — reported ($2.42) vs consensus ($2.71), which relieved some earnings concerns and can support the share price. Press Release / Financials

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share (annualized yield ~1.7%), which may support investor sentiment and income-oriented demand ahead of the ex‑dividend date. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call commentary emphasized strategic investments and capital allocation priorities — useful context for medium-term margin improvement but not an immediate catalyst. Earnings Call Highlights Full Transcript

Company completed its Form 40‑F filing with the SEC, a routine compliance step that reduces regulatory uncertainty but is not a financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results press release and slide deck are available for deeper review of segment performance and capital spending plans. Analysts will parse these for forward guidance updates. Q4 Results Release

Q4 results press release and slide deck are available for deeper review of segment performance and capital spending plans. Analysts will parse these for forward guidance updates. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates (~$1.17B vs ~$1.18B) and the company reported negative net margin and negative ROE, underscoring margin pressure and weak industry demand — clear reasons for downward pressure on the stock. Detailed Financials

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

