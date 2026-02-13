Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 77,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $53,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, President Capital upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $751,584.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,669.49. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock valued at $129,899,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $75.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $320.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

