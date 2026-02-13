Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $75.35 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $75,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

