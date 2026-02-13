Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $64.44 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,673 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $186.52.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 476 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.68. The trade was a 92.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,163 shares of company stock worth $127,920,502. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

