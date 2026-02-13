Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,357 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $99,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 40.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.5% in the third quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 161,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $222.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.31. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $215.16 and a fifty-two week high of $392.02.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,925. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total value of $786,883.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,333.41. This trade represents a 27.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

