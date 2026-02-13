Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 267.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006,557 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,563,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and AI demand — Cisco reported record Q2 revenue (~$15.3B), topped estimates on revenue and non‑GAAP EPS, and disclosed $2.1B of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, confirming durable AI-driven demand. Cisco Q2 press release

Strong Q2 results and AI demand — Cisco reported record Q2 revenue (~$15.3B), topped estimates on revenue and non‑GAAP EPS, and disclosed $2.1B of AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers, confirming durable AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: New AI networking silicon — Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 chip and new routers aimed at large AI clusters, a strategic product push into AI infrastructure that supports longer‑term revenue potential. AI chip announcement

New AI networking silicon — Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 chip and new routers aimed at large AI clusters, a strategic product push into AI infrastructure that supports longer‑term revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and capital return support — Several firms raised price targets / reiterated buys after the quarter (Citigroup, UBS, BNP, Rosenblatt among others), and Cisco raised the quarterly dividend, underscoring confidence from some analysts and continued shareholder returns. Analyst target changes

Analysts and capital return support — Several firms raised price targets / reiterated buys after the quarter (Citigroup, UBS, BNP, Rosenblatt among others), and Cisco raised the quarterly dividend, underscoring confidence from some analysts and continued shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance: revenue beats but margin commentary mixed — Cisco raised FY26 revenue and EPS ranges above consensus, and provided Q3 revenue/EPS ranges in line with estimates; however, some of the guidance implicitly assumes tariff/memory impacts, making near‑term clarity mixed. Q2 slide deck / guidance

Guidance: revenue beats but margin commentary mixed — Cisco raised FY26 revenue and EPS ranges above consensus, and provided Q3 revenue/EPS ranges in line with estimates; however, some of the guidance implicitly assumes tariff/memory impacts, making near‑term clarity mixed. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from rising memory costs — The main driver of the selloff: management warned higher memory prices are pressuring gross margins, and reported gross margin came in below some estimates, sparking investor concern about margin sustainability. Memory price pressure / CNBC

Margin pressure from rising memory costs — The main driver of the selloff: management warned higher memory prices are pressuring gross margins, and reported gross margin came in below some estimates, sparking investor concern about margin sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: cautious outlook & sector spillover — Traders interpreted the margin commentary as a “mediocre”/cautious near‑term outlook despite the beat, driving a sharp intraday decline in Cisco and weighing on other networking/chip names (Arista, chipmakers) and broader tech ETFs. MarketWatch sector impact

Market reaction: cautious outlook & sector spillover — Traders interpreted the margin commentary as a “mediocre”/cautious near‑term outlook despite the beat, driving a sharp intraday decline in Cisco and weighing on other networking/chip names (Arista, chipmakers) and broader tech ETFs. Negative Sentiment: Short interest / volume noise — Reports of increased trading and anomalous short‑interest figures (zeros/NaNs in some feeds) are noisy and not a clear driver; the dominant price action is driven by margin fears and heavy sell volume. Seeking Alpha: investor sentiment

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 507,122 shares of company stock worth $39,545,816 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $75.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $296.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

