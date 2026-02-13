ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,179 Shares of Preferred Bank $PFBC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $89.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.65. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 26.41%.The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a yield of 336.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Preferred Bank from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Stephens reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Los Angeles. The institution offers a full range of banking products and services to businesses and individuals, with a particular emphasis on commercial real estate lending, business banking, treasury management and deposit accounts. Preferred Bank operates through branch offices across Southern California and national loan production offices in major U.S. markets.

The bank’s core lending portfolio focuses on commercial real estate acquisition, development and investment properties.

