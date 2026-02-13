ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 31,708 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Fulton Financial worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 88,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.86. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.68%.The business had revenue of $336.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Fulton Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,075.35. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

