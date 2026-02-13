ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,990 Shares of TriCo Bancshares $TCBK

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of TriCo Bancshares worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 111,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,880,000 after purchasing an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Chico, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Offering a full suite of deposit accounts, lending solutions and digital banking tools, TriCo Bancshares combines personalized service with modern technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company’s core products and services include commercial and consumer lending, deposit and cash management solutions, mortgage banking, and agricultural financing.

See Also

