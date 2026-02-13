ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,031 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of United Community Banks worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $425,840.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,954.56. The trade was a 36.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:UCB opened at $34.54 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.80 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

United Community Banks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE: UCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company’s core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

Featured Stories

