ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,592 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of FIGS worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $65,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 1.29. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

In other news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $239,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 821,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,040. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 49,734 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $565,972.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,857,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,136,062.62. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $1,168,051. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

