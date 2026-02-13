ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,461,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,005,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in United Airlines by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.97.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

