Prometeus Market Capitalization Hits $21.40 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded flat against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $772.25 thousand worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,704.55 or 0.99423852 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prom.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

