Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $37,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on A. O. Smith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.6%

AOS stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

