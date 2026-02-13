Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 38,470 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 63.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 135.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 1.14. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

