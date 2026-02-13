Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $9.02 Million Investment in Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 4.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 88.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Kinetik by 27.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNTK shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinetik from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $46.00 price target on Kinetik in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNTK opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $291,392.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 554,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,998,304.90. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

