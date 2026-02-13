Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,123 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 198,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $992.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

