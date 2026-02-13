Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adient $ADNT

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Adient by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 451,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Adient by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 885.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $26.19 on Friday. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adient from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

About Adient

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

