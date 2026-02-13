Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 124,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $2,367,462.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,709,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,313,024.54. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $5,216,346.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,735.81. The trade was a 50.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,513,196 shares of company stock worth $26,291,033 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

