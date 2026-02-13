Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 197,105 iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 197,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $56.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $729.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.

