Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 6,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 51.6% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 22,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Illumina by 426.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 342.6% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 307,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $114.44 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,241.83. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.