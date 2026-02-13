Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 609,215 Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,215 shares during the quarter. Endava comprises 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 2.16% of Endava worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Endava by 29.2% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 353,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Endava by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,288,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 338,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 220,465 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,271,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 175,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Endava by 128.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $281.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.26. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

