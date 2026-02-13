Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $612,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,831,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,183,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,975.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,071.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,336.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,611.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,593.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,280.86 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Articles

