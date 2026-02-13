Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,526 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 9,435 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,648 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular Capital Trust II Pfd Gtd 6.125% (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Popular, Inc to issue cumulative preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by Popular, Inc, which serve as collateral for the preferred securities. Investors in BPOPM receive a fixed annual distribution rate of 6.125% through the initial fixed‐rate period.

These trust preferred securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Popular, Inc, a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

