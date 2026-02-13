PlayDapp (PLA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $69.95 thousand worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,083,208 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.com.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

