Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA Stake Reduced by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,067,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,131,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 132,008 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 130,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $20.77.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is a prominent North American midstream energy company that specializes in the transportation, storage and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined products. The partnership’s integrated infrastructure network supports the movement of hydrocarbons from major supply basins to domestic and export markets, providing connectivity between production areas, refineries and marine terminals. Plains All American’s services include long-haul and short-haul pipeline systems, inventory services and fee-based storage contracts, helping producers and refiners optimize supply chains and manage market access.

The company operates an extensive onshore pipeline network that spans major U.S.

