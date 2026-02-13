Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Stock Price Up 42.3% – Here’s What Happened

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 42.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 69,551,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9,419% from the average daily volume of 730,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Pineapple Energy Stock Up 42.3%

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ: PEGY) is a U.S.-based clean energy and targeted electrification company focused on delivering residential and small-commercial customers advanced energy management solutions. The company’s approach centers on integrating hardware, software and installation services to help homeowners transition from fossil fuel–based equipment to electric alternatives. Pineapple Energy positions itself as a one-stop provider for electrification, aiming to streamline the shift to electric vehicles, battery storage and other efficient electric appliances.

The company’s core offerings include a suite of smart home energy products and services such as residential electric vehicle chargers, battery backup systems, smart circuit breakers and infrared heat control devices.

