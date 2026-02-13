Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded by Daiwa America to Hold

Daiwa America downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PFE opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 76.4% during the third quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Post-earnings bullishness: unusual call-option activity and an upbeat earnings outlook have put some investors on the buy side, supporting short-term sentiment. Read More.

Post-earnings bullishness: unusual call-option activity and an upbeat earnings outlook have put some investors on the buy side, supporting short-term sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary sees a buying opportunity after the quarter — analysts and commentators highlight attractive valuation and the company’s ability to generate cash as reasons to consider PFE after results. Read More.

Investor commentary sees a buying opportunity after the quarter — analysts and commentators highlight attractive valuation and the company’s ability to generate cash as reasons to consider PFE after results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital return profile: coverage notes Pfizer returned about $9.8B to shareholders and remains a high-yield candidate for income investors, which supports the stock’s floor for dividend-seeking buyers. Read More. Read More.

Capital return profile: coverage notes Pfizer returned about $9.8B to shareholders and remains a high-yield candidate for income investors, which supports the stock’s floor for dividend-seeking buyers. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend/yield appeal: Pfizer appears on lists of high-yield dividend names, attracting income-focused investors even as growth questions persist. Read More.

Dividend/yield appeal: Pfizer appears on lists of high-yield dividend names, attracting income-focused investors even as growth questions persist. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term growth outlook is mixed — analyses examine whether newly acquired and in‑pipeline drugs can offset a looming 2026–2030 patent cliff; outcome will determine medium-term revenue trajectory. Read More.

Longer-term growth outlook is mixed — analyses examine whether newly acquired and in‑pipeline drugs can offset a looming 2026–2030 patent cliff; outcome will determine medium-term revenue trajectory. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: “Is now the best time to buy?” pieces suggest re-evaluating Pfizer after earnings — these are informative to investors but stop short of a consensus buy/sell signal. Read More.

“Is now the best time to buy?” pieces suggest re-evaluating Pfizer after earnings — these are informative to investors but stop short of a consensus buy/sell signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Daiwa cut Pfizer from “outperform” to “neutral” and set a $27 price target, signaling limited near-term upside from their perspective and adding downward pressure. Read More.

Analyst downgrade: Daiwa cut Pfizer from “outperform” to “neutral” and set a $27 price target, signaling limited near-term upside from their perspective and adding downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation / structural concerns: opinion pieces argue Pfizer could be a value trap if new product flow and M&A don’t offset fading COVID-era sales and patent expiries, which raises caution among some investors. Read More.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.