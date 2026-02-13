PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $448.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.16 and a 200-day moving average of $464.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

