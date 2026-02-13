Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.38 on Friday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $343.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.
Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm’s platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion’s technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.
Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.
