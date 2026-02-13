Patrick Edward Ahern Sells 14,731 Shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $427,640.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,811.03. This trade represents a 27.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Edward Ahern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Patrick Edward Ahern sold 30,489 shares of Associated Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $783,567.30.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,327 shares of Associated Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $85,803.33.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.06 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 19.31%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASB. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,033.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 46.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 345.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

