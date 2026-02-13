Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,849 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after buying an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $295,508,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Phillip Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,082.08. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

