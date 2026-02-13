Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORLA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 992.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,066,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,814,000 after buying an additional 8,236,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,925 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 41.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,251,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,765 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 35.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,721,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

