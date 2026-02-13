Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Opus Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on Opus Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Opus Genetics stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $233.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Opus Genetics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.57.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 697.94% and a negative net margin of 466.09%. Equities analysts predict that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher acquired 83,000 shares of Opus Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,510. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fighting Blindness Foundation sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,492,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,167.65. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIOS Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Opus Genetics by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 3,683,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 2,688,180 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Genetics by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 541,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 391,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Opus Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

