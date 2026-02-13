Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $85.62 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $101.00 target price on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

