Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,246 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Itron worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Itron by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 943,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,201,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Itron by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,739,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,998,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $51,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,252.68. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $53,370.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,987.93. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.10.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

