Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 38,252 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

