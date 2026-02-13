Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.94 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,690,584,000 after acquiring an additional 435,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,961,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,670,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,388,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Allstate by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,655,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172,931 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $10,012,228. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $206.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.23. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Zacks Research cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.35.

Allstate Company Profile

Free Report

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

